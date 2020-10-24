UPDATE: 80-year-old man missing from Darrow has been found

ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Houmas House Plantation in Darrow.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man went missing Monday at around 12:30 p.m.

He six feet tall and was last seen wearing a light colored jacket and plaid shirt, the sheriff's office says. According to the sheriff's office, the man suffers from dementia.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or dial 911.

UPDATE: Mr. Van Winkle, an 80-year-old man who went missing earlier Monday afternoon, has been located safe and unharmed.