65°
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: 19-year-old Livingston girl found safe
UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies report Cureton has been safely located, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager who went missing over the weekend.
The Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Loren Rae Cureton of Denham Springs was last seen in the Walker area Sunday.
Deputies say Cureton has long, dirty blode hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'10" and weighs 225 lbs.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify two people shot and killed near apartment complex along South...
-
Proposed bill would allow renters to break lease if the area around...
-
Officials break ground on Inspiration Center for youth
-
Comite Diversion project funding gap explained, contracts yet to be awarded
-
Intruder rushed resident before being shot multiple times Monday night; police say...
Sports Video
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships