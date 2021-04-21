Upcoming vaccination event hosted by St. George Fire Dept, IDEA Innovation School, State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department, IDEA Innovation School and the State Fire Marshal’s Office have teamed up to offer free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the public age 18 and up.

The event will take place Saturday, April 24 on the campus of IDEA Innovation School, at 7800 Innovation Park Drive, Baton Rouge, LA zip 70820.

Vaccinations will be offered from 10 AM until 2 PM.

According to a Tuesday news release regarding the event, the entire program will be conducted indoors, meaning it will be held rain or shine.

The news release went on to say, "Facial coverings will be required. This is scheduled as the first of two vaccinations needed. The second will be scheduled in 4 to six weeks. The time and date of the second round of shots will be announced well in advance of the event."

"Other such events will be planned for other areas of the St. George Fire Protection District," the news release continued. "Our goal is to reach out to as many people as possible and make vaccinations available for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.