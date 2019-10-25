69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Upcoming temporary road closures in Baton Rouge

1 hour 23 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 10:10 AM October 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Some of the capital city's most popular highways and areas of the interstate will be subject to temporarily closures for roadwork in the upcoming weeks.

As weather permits, the following closures will take place only on weekdays within the indicated time periods:

Click here for details on Baton Rouge road work. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days