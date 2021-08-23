Upcoming Netflix movie 'We Have a Ghost' starts filming in Ascension Parish this week

DONALDSONVILLE - A movie boasting a cast that includes "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie is expected to film this week in Ascension Parish.

Local officials told the Donaldsonville Chief that production will begin as soon as Monday for the upcoming Netflix film "We Have a Ghost". Aside from Mackie, a New Orleans native, the cast will include David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, and Tig Notaro.

Filming in Donaldsonville will happen along Railroad Avenue, from Mississippi Street toward Louisiana Square. Filming in the city is expected to take at least a week, with officials asking some local businesses to close temporarily to accommodate the film crew.

The report said the production is requiring that all cast and crew be be fully vaccinated and that it's trying to avoid large crowds gathering during filming due to the pandemic.

Filming for "We Have a Ghost" is also expected to take place in New Orleans.

Another Netflix production, "The Highwaymen", filmed in Donaldsonville back in 2018. That film, based on the real-life pursuit of infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde, starred Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.