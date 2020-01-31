Upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations around Baton Rouge

KREWE OF OSHUN

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Where: Scotlandville

Details: The Oshun Parade will bring back the idea of African American parades in the capital city as it once was in 1947. The parade rolls in historic Scotlandville, championing the culture and heritage of North Baton Rouge. It will shoelace the world-renowned Southern University Human Jukebox marching band as well as 5-7 local high school bands, 3 of which have won national awards. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krewe-of-oshun-parade-festival-registration-registration-66385066521

MYSTIC KREWE OF MUTTS

When: Sunday, Feb. 9 (Bark in the Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Costume Contest 12 p.m., Parade 2 p.m.)

Where: Galvez Plaza, Downtown Baton Rouge

Details: The Krewe of Mutts Parade is CAAWS’ largest annual fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the CAAWS Spay/Neuter program, which allows us to fix hundreds of cats and dogs in the Baton Rouge community. By spaying and neutering, we are helping keep the pet population down, which decreases euthanization numbers. For more information, visit https://www.caaws.org/mystic-krewe-of-mutts-parade/

KREWE OF ARTEMIS

When: Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: River Road in Downtown Baton Rouge

Details: Ladies only krewe with over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. For more details, visit www.kreweofartemis.net

KREWE OF MYSTIQUE

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: River Road and Government Street in Downtown Baton Rouge

Details: The krewe is celebrating 40 years of parading in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/krewe-of-mystique-mardi-gras-parade/220057/

KREWE OF ORION

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge

Details: Following the parade theme, “Orion’s Time Travels”, floats will be decorated to depict traveling through time. For more information, visit https://kreweoforion.com/

MID CITY GRAS

When: Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: North Boulevard, between the overpass and BRCC

Details: An inclusive, creative, family-friendly community Mardi Gras parade that features hand-made throws. For more information, visit https://www.midcitygras.org/2020

KREWE OF SOUTHDOWNS

When: Friday, Feb. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1676 Glasgow Avenue

Details: Great Mardi Gras parade in the middle of the city in the Southdowns' neighborhood! For more information, visit www.southdowns.org

BATON ROUGE MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL

When: Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: North Boulevard Town Square

Details: The event features continuous live music of various genres, dance troupes, comedy, Mardi Gras Indians, and a Vendor’s Village, visual artists, ‘Taste of Louisiana’ platters and festival food favorites. It’s family-friendly and free to the public. Lawn seating. No ice chests. For more information, visit https://ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/brmardigrasfest

KREWE OF SPANISH TOWN PARADE

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: River Road in downtown Baton Rouge

Details: The most colorful Mardi Gras parade in town. For more information, visit www.spanishtownmardigras.com

BONUS:

Save the date for this year's Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade.

When: Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

Where: Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway

Details: The parade lasts 2-3 hours and will be televised on WBRZ. You'll find this parade rich with green and white and customized Mardi Gras type beads. The first Wearin’ of the Green, St Patrick's Day Parade rolled on March 13, 1986. Parade History in the making. Antique cars, convertibles, twirlers, scouts, close friends, and family made their way down to Zee Zee Gardens pub from City Park Golf Course. Blessed with a sunny day, WBRZ's Pat Shingleton started his annual tradition of walking with family at the end of the parade. For more information, visit https://www.wearinofthegreen.com/