Upcoming job fair to feature host of employment opportunities
BATON ROUGE - In an effort to shore up the state's economy, Louisiana's leaders are setting up job fairs designed to help locals find suitable employment.
Rep. C. Denise Marcelle spoke with WBRZ Thursday about one such job fair that will be held Saturday, October 30 at Baton Rouge Community College.
The event will feature information from employers looking to hire cooks, welders, pipefitters, clerical assistants, customer service representatives, administrators, and management personnel.
SBA and FEMA will be onsite to assist with Hurricane Ida applications.
The job fair will be hosted by State Rep. Denise Marcelle and Dr. James Gilmore Jr. in partnership with LA Nonprofit and Business Assistance Program.
The event will be held in BRCC's Magnolia Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
