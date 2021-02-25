Unseasonable late winter warmth to continue

As a weak, stalled front provides the area with a minimal chance for a shower, the warmth continues. The Capital Area is in search of its first 80 degree reading of 2021.

Next 24 Hours: Clouds will continue with another round of fog possible into Friday morning. Low temperatures will remain about 15 degrees above average, stopping in the mid 60s. Beyond morning clouds and fog, a little more sun may be in store for Friday afternoon compared to Thursday afternoon. This will allow high temperatures into the upper 70s, and possibly low 80s along the I-10 corridor.

Up Next: A weak front will be forced to the I-20 corridor over the weekend, decreasing rain chances, opening some holes in the clouds deck and allowing temperatures to go even warmer. Both Saturday and Sunday could challenge 80 degrees. As the front changes course and falls south early next week, there is a possibility for more organized rain Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will tick back slightly in response. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A weak front will be stall just north of the local area several days. In the absence of any widespread lift or forcing, any light showers than can develop will be highly isolated and mainly north of I-10/12. In the upper levels, our area will remain in southerly wind flow that will enhance moisture to produce mostly cloudy skies through the weekend. An upper level ridge will then build over the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and Sunday guiding the front farther north. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and, where there are significant breaks in clouds, low 80s. With low temperatures in the 60s, some fog could form each morning. By early next week, a trough will be digging into the Mid-Mississippi River Valley forcing the upper ridge and surface front back to the south. This feature will tap into Gulf moisture and enhance precipitation formation Monday through Tuesday.

--Josh

