Unsealed documents reveal Harvey Weinstein said 'Jen Aniston should be killed'

Harvey Weinstein and Jennifer Aniston Photo: Irish Mirror

Recently unsealed documents pertaining to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case reveal that the 67-year-old convicted sex offender lashed out at Friends star Jennifer Aniston when a reporter reached out to him with an inquiry for a story in 2017.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” Weinstein wrote in an email on Oct. 31, 2017, in response to a reporter seeking comment about an untrue allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston.

According to Variety, while it appears to be true that Weinstein did not assault Aniston, his email calling for the actresses' death is shocking to say the least.

On Tuesday, roughly 1,000 pages of documents pertaining to Weinstein's case were unsealed.

They reveal that in October of 2017, the National Enquirer reached out for comment from Weinstein’s then-rep Sallie Hofmeister, a crisis management expert he had hired shortly after the reports of sexual harassment and assault broke in the New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017.

The reporter wrote, “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

The allegations are not true, according to Aniston’s rep.

“The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” Aniston rep Stephen Huvane told Variety via email on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aniston email is just part of a 1,000-page trove of documents unsealed in Weinstein’s criminal case this week. The documents also reveal much of Weinstein’s desperate pleas for help following the bombshell reports that began his downfall.

Weinstein, convicted of rape and sexual abuse, will be sentenced Wednesday.

The former entertainment mogul faces between five and twenty-nine years behind bars.