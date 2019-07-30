Latest Weather Blog
Unrestrained toddler, two adults killed in LaSalle Parish crash
LASALLE PARISH - Authorities say multiple people were killed in a Monday crash in LaSalle Parish.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. on Hwy 127 south of Olla. The crash involved an 18-wheeler driven by Joseph Pardue and a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by a 17-year-old female.
The Ford was driving southbound on the roadway and slowed down to make a right turn. At that point, the 18-wheeler collided with the other vehicle. After the initial impact, the Ford overturned, and the 18-wheeler hit a tree.
Authorities say Pardue was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. The unrestrained juvenile driver sustained moderate injuries. Her three passages 45-year-old Vicki Sears, 24-year-old Brittney Martin, and a 3-year-old toddler were pronounced dead at the scene.
Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
