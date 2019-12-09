Unrestrained passenger killed in St. Francisville crash

St. Francisville – An unrestrained passenger was killed in a collision on U.S. Hwy 61 at LA Hwy 965 in St. Francisville.

On Sunday afternoon, 79-year-old Daniel Goldsby was behind the wheel while Adele Goldsby, 79, occupied the passenger's seat as the two traveled southbound along Hwy. 61.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a Camry containing a driver and one passenger was simultaneously traveling northbound along Hwy 61.

For reasons currently unknown, Daniel failed to yield and turned into the Camry's path, causing a collision.

The most severe impact was to the front passenger side of the Goldby's vehicle, where Adele was seated.

Police say she wasn't wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

Daniel, also unrestrained, was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Camry were both wearing their seatbelts and sustained moderate injuries.

LSP reports that impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Adele Goldsby was a resident of Jackson.