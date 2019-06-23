88°
Latest Weather Blog
Unrestrained Napoleonville man dies in rollover crash
THIBODAUX - State troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on LA 1 just north of the St. John Bridge. The crash took the life of 25-year-old Devante Turner.
Turner was traveling north on LA 1 just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a 2011 Nissan Altima. He entered a slight curve to the right when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left.
Turner’s vehicle entered a ditch, struck a drain culvert, and began to overturn. He was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. Turner was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's heating up and officials are reminding people to stay cool
-
Soccer tournament organizers keeping players safe and hydrated amid summer heat
-
State launches investigation into nursing home cocaine overdose following WBRZ report
-
Vigil for Amite High School football player who died Tuesday
-
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help