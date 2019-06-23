Unrestrained Napoleonville man dies in rollover crash

THIBODAUX - State troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on LA 1 just north of the St. John Bridge. The crash took the life of 25-year-old Devante Turner.

Turner was traveling north on LA 1 just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a 2011 Nissan Altima. He entered a slight curve to the right when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left.

Turner’s vehicle entered a ditch, struck a drain culvert, and began to overturn. He was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. Turner was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.