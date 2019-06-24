Man killed in overnight crash on US 190

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man is dead following a crash late Sunday night in Livingston Parish.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash on US 190 west of Juban Road. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Donald McGregor.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as McGregor was driving his pick-up truck eastbound on US 190. For reasons still under investigation, the truck ran off the roadway and struck a metal bridge rail. The vehicle then went into a ditch and overturned.

Authorities say McGregor was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

This was first fatal crash law enforcement was called to Saturday. The second crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Old River Road. It claimed the life of 48-year-old Chris Buchholtz.