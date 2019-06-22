Unrestrained driver killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

COVINGTON - State troopers responded to a serious crash on LA 437 near Playmakers Rd. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash took the life of 42-year-old Jason Quave of Bogalusa.

According to authorities, Quave was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camero northbound on LA437. As he entered a right curve, he traveled into the southbound lane and into the ditch on the southbound side of the roadway. After entering the ditch, Quave's vehicle impacted an embankment and overturned.

Police say Quave was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle. He sustained severe injuries and was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.