Unrestrained driver killed in single-vehicle crash

ISABEL– Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning, on LA 16 eastbound, about 2 miles east of LA 1073, in Washington Parish.

Nathan E. Polk, a 21-year-old resident of Bogalusa, died in the crash.

After an initial investigation into the crash, police determined that it was the result of Polk veering off the road in his Chevrolet Silverado and hitting a tree.

Polk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Polk was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and impairment is suspected.

Blood samples were collected for scientific analysis and police have opened an investigation into the accident.

