Sheriff says deputy accidentally shot and killed suspected burglar during struggle

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has identified the deputy who shot and killed Christopher Whitfield during a suspected burglary earlier this week.

Sheriff Jeff Travis says Glen Sims Sr. and another deputy were called to the incident early Monday morning. The deputies reportedly spotted Whitfield in a fenced-in area behind the store wearing a dark hoodie and with three bags in his hands.

Whitfield allegedly fled the business, heading toward a nearby field and ignored commands from the deputies to stop. Sims then fired a shot into the ground in an attempt to make Whitfield stop.

Sims was then able to grab the suspect by the back of the hoodie and a struggle ensued. The sheriff says Sims was trying to holster his weapon and free up his hands when Whitfield hit the pistol and caused it to "accidentally discharge." The bullet struck Whitfield in the right side of his lower back.

The deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived, who determined that Whitfield was deceased.

The sheriff said the bags Whitfield was carrying were filled with stolen items from the convenience store, and he was carrying a knife at the time.

Sheriff Travis said that his department is still investigating the shooting as well as "issues" that involved Deputy Sims prior to his tenure as sheriff.

CLINTON - A crowd of protestors gathered outside the Clinton courthouse became restless Friday morning ahead of a press conference related to a fatal deputy-involved shooting earlier this week.

Christopher Whitfield's family gathered with protesters outside the courthouse ahead of the East Feliciana sheriff's 1:30 p.m. news conference, where the department planned to give an update on the investigation into his shooting death. Whitfield's family claimed he was running away from law enforcement after stealing food when he was shot.

Baton Rouge-based activist Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed used a bullhorn to heckle deputies positioned outside the court house around 11 a.m. One focus of his attention was Deputy Cullen Wilson, who shot and killed Myron Flowers during a traffic stop in April. Wilson was one of the deputies standing in front of the courthouse doors as the protest unfolded.

Protesters chanting outside the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Department following the death of Christopher Whitfield. He died in a deputy-involved shooting that allegedly stemmed from a chicken theft earlier this week. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/YluaozkUbv — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) October 18, 2019

Several in the crowd chanted "no justice, no peace," while others seemed on the verge of a physical altercation with authorities.

The deputy responsible for Whitfield's death, who has not been identified as of Friday morning, has been placed on paid leave as the sheriff's office continues to investigate the shooting. The sheriff's office has said it will release the deputy's name later today.