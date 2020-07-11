Unknown driver flees the scene after striking pedestrian; victim seriously injured

PERRY – A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 82 near Lucie St. in Vermilion Parish.

Troopers discovered that the pedestrian was standing in the center of LA 82, just north of the Perry Bridge, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

A report says, after the pedestrian was struck, the unknown vehicle continued on and fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is unknown and samples are being examined for a toxicology test.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.