University president addresses shooting that injured two at Grambling State

Photo: KNOE

GRAMBLING - A shooting at Grambling State University has left two people hospitalized for their injuries.

According to the Associated Press, Trooper Michael Reichardt told Shreveport station KTBS-TV that a person at a party on campus pulled out a gun and shot another attendee twice early Friday morning.

He says one officer was shot in the leg while responding.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene.

The non-student who was shot was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with severe wounds.

The officer was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

A university statement says the shooting was at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. It's unclear if the party was approved by the college.

Both Louisiana State Police and college campus police are investigating the incident.

University President Rick Gallot released the following statement late Friday morning.

"Our goal at Grambling State University is to provide a safe, enjoyable environment for our students. To help in this effort, we will work with our student life and campus safety teams to grow our policies and procedures to better accommodate our student body. Our hearts and prayers go out to those impacted by last night’s events both directly and indirectly. I encourage all of our campus and community to support Louisiana State Police in their investigation by calling (318) 274-2222 with any related information."