University of Louisiana System to mandate COVID vaccines for enrolled students

A member of the Louisiana National Guard administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a UL Lafayette student. Photo: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The University of Louisiana System announced Monday that all students enrolled in its nine institutions will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This mandate impacts students enrolled in:

-Grambling State University

-Louisiana Tech University

-McNeese State University

-Nicholls State University

-Northwestern State University

-Southeastern Louisiana University

-University of Louisiana at Lafayette

-University of Louisiana at Monroe

-University of New Orleans.



University of Louisiana at Lafayette President, Joseph Savoie, says officials anticipate utilizing the same protocols for reporting vaccination status to the University that have been in place for many years.

Savoie explained this means students will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a physician’s certification that the vaccine is medically contraindicated, or a written dissent.

He added that the University will release more information about these steps in the coming days.