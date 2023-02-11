46°
University of Georgia fraternity suspended over racist video
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A University of Georgia fraternity is being investigated over a video showing some of its members mocking slavery and using a racial slur.
Local media report that the university's Student Government Association says in a statement Friday that they were aware of a video circulating on social media that shows members of a Greek organization "using racist language and engaging in behaviors that mock the suffering of enslaved peoples."
The university says on Twitter that the fraternity was suspended by its national organization.
The video shows a student hitting another with a belt while saying the words "Pick my cotton" and then a racial slur.
The national chapter for the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity says in a statement that the students have been expelled and the organization is "disgusted, appalled and angered," by the incident.
