University of Alabama SGA clarifies email sent to students regarding Saturday's LSU-Bama game

Bryant Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL Photo: Michael Casagrande

Earlier this month, as President Trump entered New York’s Madison Square Garden to attend a UFC fight, he was met with an overwhelming chorus of “boos” from the audience. Days later, as the President announced his plans to attend this Saturday’s LSU-Bama game, Alabama’s student government seemed quick to take measures to ensure that Mr. Trump wouldn’t walk into another negative reception.

Alabama junior and vice president of the SGA, Jason Rothfarb, sent an email warning student groups with reserved seating blocks to be mindful of their behavior at the game. The warning explained that any protests against the President would result in a loss of seating.

According to the New York Daily News, Rothfarb’s email included the following caution:

“Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.”

But after the email made news and became the target of criticism, Rothfarb followed up, insisting that his message was apolitical.

He sent out a second email:

“By disruptive behavior, we are asking students to be respectful to all students and staff and avoid altercations. My email has nothing to do with anyone’s First Amendment rights and I am sorry for any confusion.”

The University of Alabama Student Government Association sided with Rothfarb, and said the reporting on their vice president’s email, “erroneously assigned a political context to a message meant only to remind students about heightened security and the consequences of altercations or other behaviors unbecoming of a University of Alabama student.”

In any case, this Saturday’s LSU vs. Bama game is set to take place in a packed Tuscaloosa stadium, and Alabama voters have a higher net approval of Trump than any other state. So, the fans at this event might be quite willing to greet the President with a warm welcome.