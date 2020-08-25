University of Alabama reports 500+ coronavirus cases three days into semester

TUSCALOOSA - Less than a week into the fall semester the University of Alabama reports 566 cases of the coronavirus among students and staff.

"Unacceptable" is how the University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell addressed the rise in cases across the main campus and the ones in Birmingham and Huntsville.

The accumulated data shows the results from student health services and from private testing, but the case count could swell even higher when new test results will be added to the university's dashboard.

Alabama was one of the first schools in the SEC to announce tailgating for fall football is banned on campus during home games.