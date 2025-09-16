University leaders and students discuss hazing prevention at summit

BATON ROUGE — University leaders and students from around Louisiana came together Tuesday morning to discuss how to prevent hazing on campus.

The summit was held at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, bringing attention to how hazing can cause deaths and the impact it has on families and universities.

Earlier this year, Southern University student Caleb Wilson died from a hazing ritual. Student Government Association President Sean Inman said Wilson's death left a mark on campus.

"Caleb was a friend of many, and it left, definitely, a dark shadow on campus," said Inman.

Following Wilson's death, the university expelled the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

In 2017, LSU student Max Gruver died from alcohol consumption while being hazed. The Max Gruver Act was signed in 2018 to strengthen penalties in hazing-related deaths.

Attorney General Liz Murrill and EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore discussed the legalities of hazing, while school leaders talked about how to change the culture of student life.

The President of the University of Louisiana System, Dr. Rick Gallot, said it's important for faculty and parents to be involved.

"Put the students first. If we put them first, everything else falls into place, but it's going to take all of us working together," said Dr. Gallot.

As Southern University continues to honor Caleb Wilson's legacy, Inman said it's important to continue advocating for change.

"I feel like it's my personal job to ensure that all students are protected and safe at Southern University," Inman said.