University Lakes Project: LSU to chose project adviser from six candidates

LSU Lakes Photo: Flickr

BATON ROUGE - LSU reports that it has received six proposals from highly qualified local and national firms willing to serve as project adviser to the University Lakes Project.

The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, is now waiting on a committee to select a project adviser from the six candidates who've submitted proposals.

Responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC, and Miles Granderson LLC; a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC; and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.

Full responses are being kept confidential at this time, but they will be posted here following the committee’s final selection.

The chosen project adviser will assist with the rehabilitation and improvement of the six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park by providing financial analysis, assisting with solicitation and selection of a design firm, a contractor and other vendors for design and performance of dredging, excavation and other improvements to the lakes.

It will also assist with compliance with the restrictions attached to the anticipated funding sources for the project.