University Lab School 5th grader tripped up in fourth round of Nat'l Spelling Bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - A 5th grade student at University Laboratory School saw his quest for a national spelling title come to an end on Wednesday.

Rishaan Reddy fell in the fourth round when he misspelled the word, "ulcerative." He started his spelling of that word with an "a" in place of the "u."

The 10-year-old tied for 74th place in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place this week just outside Washington.