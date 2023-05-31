89°
Latest Weather Blog
University Lab School 5th grader tripped up in fourth round of Nat'l Spelling Bee
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - A 5th grade student at University Laboratory School saw his quest for a national spelling title come to an end on Wednesday.
Rishaan Reddy fell in the fourth round when he misspelled the word, "ulcerative." He started his spelling of that word with an "a" in place of the "u."
The 10-year-old tied for 74th place in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place this week just outside Washington.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car soars through the air after hitting tow truck ramp on Georgia...
-
Debris truck pulls down power lines, leaves part of residential road closed
-
Pay raises for EBR educators a hot topic in heated town hall...
-
Roofing company losing business over name confusion
-
Bill creating task force to study high-speed police chases passes in House,...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs