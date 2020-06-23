73°
Universal Studios offers Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing" for free for a week

2 hours 26 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 10:36 PM June 22, 2020 in News
Source: AP News
By: Chris Lunkin

LOS ANGELES - "Do the Right Thing" is free to rent across several platforms this week along with an online discussion with the film's director, Spike Lee, about racism, protest, and police brutality.

Universal Pictures is offering the film for free from Monday through Sunday on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Google, Redbox, Vudu and several other platforms.

The discussion with Lee will be held through the American Film Institute on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. on its YouTube Channel.

The 1989 classic which also stars Lee as the main character was nominated for two Academy Awards and its on the AFI's list of 100 greatest films of all time.

Other films such as 2014's "Selma" and 2018's "The Hate U Give" are also receiving similar treatment amid the racial protest.

