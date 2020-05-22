Universal Orlando will reopen in early June

ORLANDO - Universal Studios announced its Orlando park will reopen in about two weeks, allowing guests back for the first time in months.

According to CNN, a statement from Universal Studios Florida says the park will reopen to the public on June 5. Universal's Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay will reopen with limited attendance on that date.

"This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando's policies," the resort said in a statement released on Friday.

All guests will be required to wear masks while inside the park and masks will be made available for purchase for those who don't have one. Guests must also have their temperatures checked upon entering and will be required to use hand sanitizer prior to boarding rides.

Additionally, all menus will be single-use, mobile ordering will be available for select venues and spacing will be implemented in ride vehicles and lines.

Universal has theme parks in Orlando, Los Angeles, Japan and Singapore, all of which are temporarily closed. However, the CityWalk portion of Universal Orlando featuring shops and dining partially reopened on May 14.