Universal Orlando to close amid coronavirus outbreak
ORLANDO, Fl.- Universal Orlando is set to close its theme parks after this weekend until at least the end of March, but possibly longer.
Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal City Walk will remain open, according to the announcement made on social media Thursday evening.
Read the statement here:
Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Usrhi57dZD— Universal Woahlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 13, 2020
