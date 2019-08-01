Universal Orlando announces new theme park 'Epic Universe'

ORLANDO - Universal Orlando says they're doubling the size of their resort, with plans for a fourth amusement park called "Epic Universe."

The new park will be located on a 750-acre site a few miles from Universal Studios and will include rides, hotels, restaurants and shops. More than 14,000 workers will need to be hired.

Officials haven't said when the new park will open or how much it will cost, but promised the new park will be "Epic."