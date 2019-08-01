90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Universal Orlando announces new theme park 'Epic Universe'

49 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 4:04 PM August 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO - Universal Orlando says they're doubling the size of their resort, with plans for a fourth amusement park called "Epic Universe."

The new park will be located on a 750-acre site a few miles from Universal Studios and will include rides, hotels, restaurants and shops. More than 14,000 workers will need to be hired. 

Officials haven't said when the new park will open or how much it will cost, but promised the new park will be "Epic."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days