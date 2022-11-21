Latest Weather Blog
UnitedHealthcare to pass drug rebates on to some customers
The nation's largest health insurer plans to give some customers a break at the pharmacy counter starting next year.
UnitedHealthcare said Tuesday that it will pass along rebates from drug manufacturers to customers when they fill a prescription. Those rebates could amount to a few bucks or several hundred dollars, depending on the drug.
The policy will apply to about seven million people who have fully insured coverage through an employer. That insurance generally involves smaller businesses.
Drugmakers frequently give rebates for prescription drugs, but those discounts rarely flow directly to people filling the prescriptions.
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute says insurers and employers most often use the money to reduce overall plan costs.
President Donald Trump also has proposed giving rebates directly to Medicare prescription drug customers.
