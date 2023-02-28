76°
Latest Weather Blog
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
United Airlines is pausing its pet-shipping business after mishaps that include a dog winding up in Japan instead of Kansas.
United said Tuesday that it will halt PetSafe reservations while it reviews the service, which lets customers ship pets as cargo. Fees can run several hundred dollars for a medium-size or big dog.
The review, expected to finish by May 1, doesn't affect pets in the cabin like the French bulldog that died last week after a flight attendant ordered a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin.
Trending News
After that incident, United chartered a private jet to return the German shepherd from Japan. Two days later another flight made an unplanned landing in Ohio because it was carrying a dog that was put on the wrong plane.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
-
'Brazen' interstate shootings becoming more common
-
Stolen horses from multiple parishes found in Baton Rouge; minor arrested for...
-
Campus-wide network outage affected LSU students, staff for hours Monday
-
Nearly a year later, worried homeowner no closer to bayou erosion fix
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs