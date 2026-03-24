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United States Air Force Band holds free concert at LSU

1 hour 30 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 10:54 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Singing Sergeants and the United States Air Force Band made a stop in Baton Rouge on Monday night. 

The USAF Band performed a range of music, from traditional favorites to selections from The Wizard of Oz. 

Monday night's stop was one of 12 dates on the spring tour in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. 

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The USAF's next stop is McNeese. For more information, click here. 

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