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United States Air Force Band holds free concert at LSU
BATON ROUGE - The Singing Sergeants and the United States Air Force Band made a stop in Baton Rouge on Monday night.
The USAF Band performed a range of music, from traditional favorites to selections from The Wizard of Oz.
Monday night's stop was one of 12 dates on the spring tour in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.
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The USAF's next stop is McNeese. For more information, click here.
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