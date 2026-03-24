United States Air Force Band holds free concert at LSU

BATON ROUGE - The Singing Sergeants and the United States Air Force Band made a stop in Baton Rouge on Monday night.

The USAF Band performed a range of music, from traditional favorites to selections from The Wizard of Oz.

Monday night's stop was one of 12 dates on the spring tour in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.

The USAF's next stop is McNeese. For more information, click here.