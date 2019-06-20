United offering LSU fans nonstop flight to Austin for prime time match-up vs UT

BATON ROUGE - LSU's meeting with the Texas Longhorns is one of a select group of college football games that will get specialized flights this season.

Action Network's Darren Rovell reports that the Tigers' Sep. 7 game in Texas will be one of only nine games to merit their own dedicated flights.

Here is the list of the new, point-to-point, nonstop @united flights for college football fans this season. pic.twitter.com/SDRs4BXgNz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2019

LSU fans will leave the Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 12:30 that Friday afternoon and land in Austin at 2:10. Tickets for the nonstop flight are currently about $333.

Here's the special, mid-day @united flight for @LSU fans direct to Austin for Tigers v Longhorns in Sept. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/4WMjaA5j0M — Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) June 20, 2019

You can get full flight details here: https://www.united.com/ual/en/US/flight-search/book-a-flight/results/rev?f=BTR&t=AUS&d=2019-09-06&r=2019-09-08&sc=7,7&px=1&taxng=1&newHP=True&idx=1#