94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

United offering LSU fans nonstop flight to Austin for prime time match-up vs UT

1 hour 46 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 2:23 PM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's meeting with the Texas Longhorns is one of a select group of college football games that will get specialized flights this season.

Action Network's Darren Rovell reports that the Tigers' Sep. 7 game in Texas will be one of only nine games to merit their own dedicated flights.

LSU fans will leave the Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 12:30 that Friday afternoon and land in Austin at 2:10. Tickets for the nonstop flight are currently about $333.

You can get full flight details here: https://www.united.com/ual/en/US/flight-search/book-a-flight/results/rev?f=BTR&t=AUS&d=2019-09-06&r=2019-09-08&sc=7,7&px=1&taxng=1&newHP=True&idx=1#

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days