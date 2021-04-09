United Cajun Navy planning to use helicopters to search for missing LSU student; asking for volunteers

BATON ROUGE - The United Cajun Navy is stepping in to assist in the search for the missing LSU student, Kori Gauthier.

Gauthier went missing sometime before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Her abandoned car was discovered that morning on I-10 east on the Mississippi River Bridge after someone crashed into it.

Baton Rouge Police have been searching for Gauthier since her disappearance, combing the Mississippi River for any signs. Now, the United Cajun Navy plans to join in, and they are bringing in helicopters to do so.

To assist with the search on foot, the United Cajun Navy is asking for volunteers to walk the levee.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering to walk the levee can meet at the flagpole near the LSU Vet School at 8 a.m. Friday morning. Gauthier's family will be there to accompany those who are searching.

A spokesperson says the search will continue on ATVs Saturday if needed. They added that the river is higher than normal, which could add complications to the search.

For any additional information, contact Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy at (225)806-0746.