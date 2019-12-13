United Cajun Navy Founder and Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks founder settle cyberstalking case

Todd Terrell, United Cajun Navy Photo: GQ

BATON ROUGE - The founder of a volunteer organization known as the United Cajun Navy (UCN) has agreed to resolve a cyber stalking lawsuit.

UCN founder, Todd Terrell, had been seeking permanent restraining orders against eight individuals from five states, including Thomas Bever, founder of the Facebook group, Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks.

According to Terrell, the Facebook group was created to root out fraud among various Cajun navy rescue groups.

He claims Bever posted false police reports about Terrell and United Cajun Navy in addition to spreading other misleading information.

But Bever’s attorney, Jarvis Antwine, and the seven other defendants, argued there had been no stalking, cyber stalking, or harassment.

On Thursday, the defendants came to a resolution and agreed to remove all comments regarding Terrell from the Cajun navy wiki leaks page within the next two weeks.

Both parties also agreed to a moratorium on social media posts about one another, and to cease all contact between one another.