United Blood Services offering football fans a special treat for donating

BATON ROUGE- The United Blood Services will offer football fans a special treat if the donate soon.

According to a release, severe cold temperatures resulted in a loss of over 1,000 donations due to donor center closures and mobile drive cancellations. To help bring in donors, United Blood Services will be offering donors a special treat during this football season.

From Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, all donors at United Blood Services on One Calais Ave. will receive a T-shirt, football koozie, and pizza will be served each day.

Donors can schedule an appointment here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

All blood types are needed, with type O-negative most in demand. O-negative is the universal blood type and can be given to patients of any blood type.