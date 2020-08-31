Latest Weather Blog
United Airlines to drop widely criticized $200 ticket-change fee
After being criticized for forcing U.S. customers to pay a $200 fee for changing their airline tickets, United Airlines announced that it has listened to complaints and will nix the controversial fee.
The company tweeted the announcement Sunday.
Best news of 2020. ??— United Airlines (@united) August 30, 2020
We’re getting rid of change fees for good on all standard Economy and Premium tickets for travel within the U.S. and making same-day standby free for everyone.
Learn more: https://t.co/35JEfYZ5ig pic.twitter.com/tBFhIsROiu
It remains to be seen how United's decision will impact its competitors, such as American Airlines and Delta, with similar fees.
United said that in addition to eliminating change fees for people who buy standard or premium economy tickets for U.S. travel, they will also extend a broad waiver of change fees, including for international travel, through Dec. 31. Customers who pay the lowest fares, called “basic economy,” can also change tickets free because of the extended waiver announced Sunday.
And beginning January, the company will allow customers to fly standby for free on other flights the same day as their booked flight.
Click here for additional details on traveling via United Airlines.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov Edwards to offer update on Laura relief aid and more at...
-
Hazmat incident on I-10 E near Lobdell to close interstate at 8:30...
-
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go...
-
Hurricane Laura relief efforts continue; Online assistance options available amid COVID concerns
-
Healing Place Church steps in to help people affected by Hurricane Laura
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process