United Airlines to drop widely criticized $200 ticket-change fee

After being criticized for forcing U.S. customers to pay a $200 fee for changing their airline tickets, United Airlines announced that it has listened to complaints and will nix the controversial fee.

The company tweeted the announcement Sunday.

Best news of 2020. ??



We’re getting rid of change fees for good on all standard Economy and Premium tickets for travel within the U.S. and making same-day standby free for everyone.



Learn more: https://t.co/35JEfYZ5ig pic.twitter.com/tBFhIsROiu — United Airlines (@united) August 30, 2020

It remains to be seen how United's decision will impact its competitors, such as American Airlines and Delta, with similar fees.

United said that in addition to eliminating change fees for people who buy standard or premium economy tickets for U.S. travel, they will also extend a broad waiver of change fees, including for international travel, through Dec. 31. Customers who pay the lowest fares, called “basic economy,” can also change tickets free because of the extended waiver announced Sunday.

And beginning January, the company will allow customers to fly standby for free on other flights the same day as their booked flight.

