United Airlines to drop widely criticized $200 ticket-change fee

1 hour 21 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, August 31 2020 Aug 31, 2020 August 31, 2020 8:02 AM August 31, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

After being criticized for forcing U.S. customers to pay a $200 fee for changing their airline tickets, United Airlines announced that it has listened to complaints and will nix the controversial fee. 

The company tweeted the announcement Sunday.

It remains to be seen how United's decision will impact its competitors, such as American Airlines and Delta, with similar fees. 

United said that in addition to eliminating change fees for people who buy standard or premium economy tickets for U.S. travel, they will also extend a broad waiver of change fees, including for international travel, through Dec. 31. Customers who pay the lowest fares, called “basic economy,” can also change tickets free because of the extended waiver announced Sunday.

And beginning January, the company will allow customers to fly standby for free on other flights the same day as their booked flight.

Click here for additional details on traveling via United Airlines. 

