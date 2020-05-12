75°
United Airlines now allowing customers to rebook packed flights

Tuesday, May 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: United Airlines/Facebook

As the global health crisis continues to reshape activities that were once considered routine, frequent flyers are experiencing major disruptions to their travel plans. 

But United Airlines, taking these changes into consideration, is now allowing customers to rebook packed flights.

In order to adhere to social distancing regulations, customers originally scheduled to packed flights will be allowed to change their flights.

On Tuesday, the company made the announcement on Twitter, saying these customers can either rebook on a different flight or receive travel credit. 

The company's website goes on to say customers have until May 31 to make changes to, or cancel, any travel they have booked through the end of the year without fees. 

This new allowance is in addition to existing waivers already in place which allow customers to change or cancel plans for travel through May 31. 

If a traveler decides to cancel their flight, they can retain the value of their ticket to be applied to a new ticket without a fee. 

These electronic travel certificates will be valid for 24 months from the date they were issued. This includes all currently valid electronic certificates and all new ones issued on or after April 1, 2020. MileagePlus® members can view their electronic travel certificate details in a new "Credits" section in My Account on united.com and the United mobile app. 

 

