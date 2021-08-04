United adds flights for some LSU football games this season

United Airlines is adding additional flights to help fans travel with their favorite football teams this season, including LSU.

Tiger fans can take advantage of trips scheduled for two highly anticipated games this season. Fans can book a flight this coming to California for the season opener against UCLA on Sept. 4, and another flight is heading to Alabama when the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in November.

Both flights will depart from BTR in Baton Rouge.

United also added 16 flights to help fans of professional football, including a flight from Wisconsin to New Orleans for the Saints' season opener against the Packers.