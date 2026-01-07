Union Parish "mermaid" accused of swimming nude in neighbor's pond, attacking deputies

MARION - A Marion woman, claiming she was "trying to be a mermaid" while swimming nude on her neighbor's property, was arrested for allegedly trespassing, attacking deputies, and resisting arrest.

Union Parish deputies were called to a home in the Linville community for a trespassing complaint in November 2025. The caller told the Union Parish Sheriff's Office that a neighbor was standing in their driveway after previously being told not to be on the property.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman swimming, nude, in a pond on her neighbor's property. Deputies said the suspect, 41-year-old Erin Sutton of Marion, refused to get out of the pond, telling them she was "trying to be a mermaid."

Once getting out of the pond, deputies said Sutton suddenly charged at them after they gave her a blanket and attempted to have her step inside the home to warm up.

Sutton was tased and taken to the ground, where deputies said she began kicking and punching.

After being restrained, Sutton was taken to the hospital for treatment. Due to Sutton's medical treatment, a warrant was not issued for her arrest until Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Sutton turned herself in. Her charges include three counts of resisting an officer with force, two counts of public intimidation, two counts of battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, and criminal trespass.

Her bond was set at $62,000.