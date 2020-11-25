71°
Union files for vote by workers at Mississippi Nissan plant

3 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 10 2017 Jul 10, 2017 July 10, 2017 9:03 PM July 10, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. - The United Auto Workers has filed to force a unionization vote at a Nissan Motor Co. plant in Mississippi after a yearslong campaign to build support.
  
Sandra Hightower of the National Labor Relations Board confirmed that the board received the UAW's election petition in its New Orleans office Monday.
  
Officials with Nissan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The UAW declines comment but has scheduled an event Tuesday at its office near the plant in Canton, just north of Jackson.
  
The union has worked for years to build support for a vote among the 6,400 workers at the complex as well as to force Nissan to stay neutral in a vote. The company's management opposes unionization but says the choice is ultimately up to workers.
