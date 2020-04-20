Unidentified pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash early Monday morning

SORRENTO — Louisiana State Police report that a pedestrian was killed in an Ascension Parish collision on Monday morning.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight and took the life of an unidentified pedestrian who was walking near the centerline of LA Hwy 22.

Police say as the person was walking, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 22 and struck the pedestrian.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, sustained minor injuries.

Police say impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both the pedestrian and the driver.

Authorities are still investigating this crash.