Unidentified body found in wooded area off Post Office Road in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities say a decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area off Prairieville's Post Office Road Tuesday afternoon.

A representative with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Parish workers discovered the body and called 911.

After detectives arrived and analyzed the scene, foul play was not suspected.

The body has not been identified and detectives are still investigating the death.

Officials say it's likely additional details will be available following an autopsy.