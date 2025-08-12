Latest Weather Blog
Undocumented immigrant arrested after he was allegedly found with child porn
BATON ROUGE — An undocumented immigrant was arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation after he was allegedly found with child pornography.
Denilson Bustillo-Izaguirre, 27, was arrested Monday after a Southpark Drive home in Baton Rouge was raided after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Bustillo-Izaguirre was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting children under 13. He remains in custody on a $2.5 million bond.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer hold for Bustillo-Izaguirre.
"He should've never been in our country to begin with. My office won't stop until those who hurt our kids are brought to justice," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.
Trending News
Murrill's office has not released where Bustillo-Izaguirre is originally from.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New medical facility opens in Zachary after giving JP an exclusive look...
-
Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek closes as crews begin months-long...
-
Deputies identify man found shot dead in crashed car in Amite
-
Ascension Parish plans to clear residents from 17,000-acre area for industrial development
-
Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'