Undergraduate ceremony for Southern University held Friday

Friday, December 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The undergraduate ceremony for Southern University was held Friday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

It follows yesterday's event for master and doctoral degrees.

More than 500 graduates received their diplomas over the two days.

