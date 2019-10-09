Undercover police nab online pedophile in EBR

Jeffery Green

BATON ROUGE - Undercover authorities used a social media app to nab an accused pedophile in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 authorities closed in on 50-year-old Jeffrey Green, who had been conducting an inappropriate relationship with an online contact who he believed was a 16-year-old boy. The "16-year-old" was actually an undercover trooper and when Green used the app to send the trooper pictures of his genitals, the officer repeatedly reminded Green that he was only "16."

This didn't stop Green from pursuing a relationship. He asked the "teen" if he'd be interested in meeting in person to engage in oral sex.

When Green arrived at the location of their planned meeting, he was arrested by authorities and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with juveniles.