Undercover investigation leads to two arrests on drug-related charges

BATON ROUGE - After successfully carrying out an undercover investigation into alleged drug activities, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men on drug-related charges.

Detectives say that on Wednesday, 29-year-old Casey Harris and 41-year-old Alexis Claiborne were arrested for selling approximately 1.5 pounds of counterfeit methamphetamine to an undercover Narcotics Agent while acted in an undercover capacity.

Authorities searched Harris and Clairborne and discovered:

-659.8 grams/1.4 pounds counterfeit meth

-9mm handgun with obliterated serial number

-$5,500

Harris was arrested on charges of counterfeit narcotics, obliterated serial number, illegal carry (concealed), resisting an officer, theft greater than $5,000, illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Claiborne was arrested on charges of counterfeit narcotics and obliterated serial.

EBRSO K-9 and Homeland Security Air assisted in the operation.