Undercover investigation leads to one arrest, seizure of large amount of narcotics

Reginald Hilton was arrested for the alleged dist/manuf of schedule 1 and schedule 2 drugs. Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say an undercover drug bust led to one man's arrest and the seizure of a sizable amount of narcotics.

Undercover investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department say they're surveillance of Reginald Hilton began on Feb. 20 and ended in early March.

They reported conducting several controlled purchases from Hilton, during which they purchased multiple ounces of crystal meth and heroin.

An informant told investigators Hilton was in possession of large amounts of crystal meth, heroin, synthetic marijuana, MDMA, and cocaine.

Investigators say they followed Hilton to three locations near South Flannery, Boulevard de Province, and Oak Grove.

Based on Hilton's behavior, authorities believed he was stashing narcotics in each of these locations.

Eventually obtaining warrants for all three locations, investigators conducted searches of each, which yielded the illegal items listed below.

From the Boulevard de Province location:

-AK 47 pistol with drum and 4 magazines, fully loaded

-Body armor vest

-119.7 grams of crystal meth

-44.8 grams of MDMA ecstasy

-40.5 grams of heroin

-162.7 grams of fentanyl

-2.4 grams of crack cocaine

-23.2 pounds of synthetic marijuana

-2 narcotics presses

-2 digital scales

-$102 in U.S. currency

From the S. Flannery Road location:

-15.7 grams of marijuana

-1 unopened pack of THC gummy edibles

-8 ounces of THC liquid

-1 THC vape cartridge

-$2200 in U.S. currency

From the Oak Grove Avenue location:

-10.2 grams of Fentanyl

-5.1 grams of heroin

-48.5 grams of crystal meth

-17.8 grams of marijuana

-Smith & Wesson 40 caliber pistol, fully loaded (confirmed as a stolen weapon via the Baton Rouge Police Department)

-high standard snub nose 357 magnum fully loaded

-1 digital scale

-$600 in U.S. currency

Hilton was arrested and brought to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Narcotics Office and then to Parish Prison where he was booked on a host of charges, which included the distribution and manufacturing of schedule one and schedule two drugs.