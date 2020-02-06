Undercover detectives arrest woman accused of selling fake ID's on Instagram

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a woman who has a knack for making falsified documents has been apprehended and put behind bars for forgery and fraud.

According to an official report, as detectives were looking into a case involving forged documents that were being sold on Instagram, they made contact with 26-year-old Jasmine Cain, who appeared to be selling the falsified documents.

The report goes on to say one of the detectives posed as a buyer and arranged to meet Cain at a McDonald's on Siegen Lane where he agreed to pay her $500 in exchange for a fake Texas Driver's License.

Detectives say upon meeting Cain they took her into custody on an active affidavit warrant and questioned her.

Documents say Cain told deputies she never planned to actually make the fake document but planned to take the 'client's' $500, leave the McDonald's, block him on social media, and never produce the ID.

Cain was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include illegal transmission of monetary funds, computer fraud, access device fraud, forgery, and theft.

